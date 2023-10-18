Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SFE opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
