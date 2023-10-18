Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SFE opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

