Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

