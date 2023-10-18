Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,260 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $308.25 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.61. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

