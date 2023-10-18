Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 492,670 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $252.93.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
