Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,108 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. General Electric has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

