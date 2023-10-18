Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 756,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after buying an additional 63,917 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 118.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

