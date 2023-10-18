Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 233,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

