Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 802,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,622,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $885.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 32.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,208,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,374,000 after purchasing an additional 140,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sally Beauty by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

