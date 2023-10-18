Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Down 27.3%

Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) were down 27.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 386,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 114,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

