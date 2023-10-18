Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 459,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,679 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.