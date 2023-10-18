Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Grows By 13.2%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

9F Stock Performance

JFU stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. 9F has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Get 9F alerts:

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.