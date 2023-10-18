Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rises By 11.9%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,600 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,129.0 days.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($13.92) to GBX 1,080 ($13.19) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($15.51) to GBX 1,180 ($14.41) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.93) to GBX 1,350 ($16.49) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,290.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

