Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Expands By 12.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,584,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 3,193,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Arizona Metals from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

AZMCF stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

