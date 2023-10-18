Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Grows By 8.4%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 23,230,000 shares. Currently, 41.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 315,671 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,908,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 323,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,172. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.