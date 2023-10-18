Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expands By 8.4%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI remained flat at $23.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,330. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $564.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.98.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

