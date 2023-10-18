Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Increases By 13.8%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,644,000 after acquiring an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,047,000 after acquiring an additional 92,837 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

