Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Declines By 9.8%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.97) to GBX 4,000 ($48.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
