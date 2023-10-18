Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Declines By 9.8%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.97) to GBX 4,000 ($48.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

