Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Rises By 13.2%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $170,404.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,449.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,175,965 shares of company stock worth $818,289,577. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 405,282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

