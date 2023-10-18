Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Expands By 13.6%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $28.75.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
