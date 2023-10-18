Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Expands By 13.6%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $28.75.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

