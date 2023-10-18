Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Expands By 9.1%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. 5,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

