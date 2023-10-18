Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Declines By 8.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,026.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $37.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.