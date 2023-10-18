Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Decreases By 7.7%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 966,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,920.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Maanshan Iron & Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Maanshan Iron & Steel stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims.

