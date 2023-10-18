Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.95. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 948,047 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 6.7 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

