Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.01. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

