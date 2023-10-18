Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,366. The company has a market capitalization of $277.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Report on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.