Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

