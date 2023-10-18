Sierra Capital LLC Buys 236 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOG stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. 1,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,502. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $530.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

