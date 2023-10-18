Sierra Capital LLC Buys 53 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $252.50. 13,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,630. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $262.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.30 and a 200 day moving average of $247.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

