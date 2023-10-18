Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,965 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611,157 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 811,473 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,924 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

