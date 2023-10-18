Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. 308,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

