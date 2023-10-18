Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLQD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 22,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,697. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.