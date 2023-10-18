Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSEW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 80,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

