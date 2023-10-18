Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 128.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 120,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,868. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.