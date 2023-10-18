Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 102,285 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

