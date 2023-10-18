Sierra Capital LLC Sells 451 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.71. 157,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

