Sierra Capital LLC Sells 5,975 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 557,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

