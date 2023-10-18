Sierra Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 511,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

