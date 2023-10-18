Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

