Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s (SQM) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $112.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.