SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.18 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $56.18 million and $28.98 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,857,093,697 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

