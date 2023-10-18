Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 5.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

