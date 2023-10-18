SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

