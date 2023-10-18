Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $17.19

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $20.83. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 7,804,903 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 785,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 192.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 630,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 414,654 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 567,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

