State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $67.26

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.26, but opened at $69.00. State Street shares last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 398,990 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

State Street Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

