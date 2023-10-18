Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down to $68.01

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.01, but opened at $65.18. Stepan shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 9,059 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 86.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

