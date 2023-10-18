StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.0 %

AMS stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

