StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.0 %
AMS stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.