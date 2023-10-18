StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE AP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
