StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

