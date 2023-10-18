StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.85.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
