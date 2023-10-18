StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.69.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
