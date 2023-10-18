StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $720,720.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.